Fitzpatrick, Veloria M. December 21, 1948 - February 5, 2019, 70, born in Enid, Oklahoma. FAMILY AND FRIENDS VISITATION will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. She is survived by daughter, Alvanah Veneko Loggins; companion, Keith Talton; two grandchildren, LaQuanna Reese and RaeQuan Fitzpatrick; great-grandson, Rahim Omar; one sister, Trena Metcalf; seven brothers, Carlos Fitzpatrick, Charles Banks, Prentice Williams, Duell Fitzpatrick, Tracy Williams, Durlyn Williams and Arndra Williams. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019