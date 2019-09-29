Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services 3975 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas , NV 89147 (702)-485-6500 Visitation 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services 3975 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas , NV 89147 View Map Service 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Mint Indian Bistro 4246 S Durango Dr Las Vegas , NV View Map Send Flowers Notice

LAS VEGAS, NV-Reddy, Dr. Venumbaka C. Venumbaka "V.C." Chandrasekhar Reddy, M.D., age 73, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Reddy was born June 15, 1946 in Nellore, India to the late Venkatasubba Reddy and the late Kanthamma (Yeluru). He was their only child. He married Suguna V. Reddy (Nuvvuru) M.D. on August 9, 1970. Together they raised two beautiful children. V.C. graduated from V. R. College in Nellore India and Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, India, where he received his medical doctorate degree. He conducted his medical internship and residency at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and pulmonary medicine specialty fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He was board certified in Internal Medicine and was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Reddy was in private practice in El Dorado, KS for 30 years. While working in El Dorado, he was Chief of Staff at the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital. He also worked for United Health Care in Las Vegas, NV for over 9 years, until his passing. Dr. Reddy was loved by his patients and the community. He made house calls to elderly patients for over 30 years, long after this service was no longer provided by most doctors. He was always willing to help anyone with his time or money and gave generous donations to the YMCA, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and the Hindu Temple in Wichita, KS, the American Red Cross and other various charities. His hobbies included golf, tennis, racquetball, ping-pong, travel and spending time with his family V.C. is survived by his wife, Suguna V. Reddy M.D.; his daughter, Archana V. Reddy M.D.; Son, Nivedan V. Reddy, Captain US Army; Granddaughter, Sonia M. Tweito; and his grandson, Benjamin N. Tweito. Visitation and funeral services will be Sunday, September 29 from 11:30 - 2:30 PM at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV. A reception will follow services from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at Mint Indian Bistro, 4246 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV. Donations in his honor can be made to the American Red Cross.

LAS VEGAS, NV-Reddy, Dr. Venumbaka C. Venumbaka "V.C." Chandrasekhar Reddy, M.D., age 73, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Reddy was born June 15, 1946 in Nellore, India to the late Venkatasubba Reddy and the late Kanthamma (Yeluru). He was their only child. He married Suguna V. Reddy (Nuvvuru) M.D. on August 9, 1970. Together they raised two beautiful children. V.C. graduated from V. R. College in Nellore India and Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, India, where he received his medical doctorate degree. He conducted his medical internship and residency at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and pulmonary medicine specialty fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He was board certified in Internal Medicine and was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Reddy was in private practice in El Dorado, KS for 30 years. While working in El Dorado, he was Chief of Staff at the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital. He also worked for United Health Care in Las Vegas, NV for over 9 years, until his passing. Dr. Reddy was loved by his patients and the community. He made house calls to elderly patients for over 30 years, long after this service was no longer provided by most doctors. He was always willing to help anyone with his time or money and gave generous donations to the YMCA, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and the Hindu Temple in Wichita, KS, the American Red Cross and other various charities. His hobbies included golf, tennis, racquetball, ping-pong, travel and spending time with his family V.C. is survived by his wife, Suguna V. Reddy M.D.; his daughter, Archana V. Reddy M.D.; Son, Nivedan V. Reddy, Captain US Army; Granddaughter, Sonia M. Tweito; and his grandson, Benjamin N. Tweito. Visitation and funeral services will be Sunday, September 29 from 11:30 - 2:30 PM at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV. A reception will follow services from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at Mint Indian Bistro, 4246 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV. Donations in his honor can be made to the American Red Cross. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close