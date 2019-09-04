Vera Compton Hanson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Compton Hanson.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

Hanson, Vera Compton 86, co-owner of Cake Craft of Wichita and dedicated member of the True Church of the First Born, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Visitation 12-1pm prior to service; Funeral 1pm Wednesday, September 4th at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N Rock Rd. Vera is survived by her loving husband of 47 yrs, Oscar E. "Gene" Hanson; children, Mike (Rosie) Davis; sister, Ruth (Larry) Bond; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Compton and Lillian Byers; children, Micki Davis, Debbie Piaz, Kerrie Davis, Jeffrey Davis; siblings, Jean Wampler, Paul Compton. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details