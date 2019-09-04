Hanson, Vera Compton 86, co-owner of Cake Craft of Wichita and dedicated member of the True Church of the First Born, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Visitation 12-1pm prior to service; Funeral 1pm Wednesday, September 4th at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N Rock Rd. Vera is survived by her loving husband of 47 yrs, Oscar E. "Gene" Hanson; children, Mike (Rosie) Davis; sister, Ruth (Larry) Bond; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Compton and Lillian Byers; children, Micki Davis, Debbie Piaz, Kerrie Davis, Jeffrey Davis; siblings, Jean Wampler, Paul Compton. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019