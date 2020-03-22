Kincheloe, Vera (Loger) age 94, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation, 10am-3pm, Monday, March 23, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Due to the growing concerns for public health a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Vera is preceded by her husband Jack; parents, Henry & Fern (Maechtlen) Loger; siblings, Velma Aldridge, Dale Loger. She is survived by sons, Kelly (Cordy) Walton & Rick (Deb) Walton all of Wichita; grandchildren, Zac (Jennie) Walton of Blanchard, OK, Mindy (Jimmy) Clements of Wichita, Hank (Denise) Walton of Derby, Holly (Brandon) Mies of Goddard; 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial: West Heights United Methodist Church, Youth Group, 745 N. Westlink Ave, Wichita, KS 67212. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020