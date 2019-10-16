Lesley, Vera 81, went into the hands of The Lord on October 14, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital. A resident of Andover, she was born in LeRoy, KS on Feb. 20, 1938 to Hugo and Edna Rolf. Vera worked at Beech Aircraft as an inspector, and for USD 402 in her golden years. Vera loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran (Andover). Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Paul Krueger, George Steuber, Carl Lesley. Survived by daughters, Paulette (Stephen) Ferko of Shavertown, PA, Wendy Steuber, Sara (Patrick) McIntyre, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Andrew Ferko, Amelia (Michael) Robuck, Abigail and Wyatt McIntyre; one great-grandchild, Torvi Robuck. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Service at 10:00 am, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Andover. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Andover. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019