Vandeveer, Vera Mae 77, of Wichita, KS, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at LakePoint Wichita. She was born on December 16, 1942 in Isabel, KS, the daughter of Albert W. and Luelma (Park) Ditto. Surviving are her children, Scott Allen Garner of Nevada, MO, DaLynne Garner Fowler and husband Larry of Nevada, MO, and Tonja Renea Garner Humphreys and husband Gary of Pinehurst, TX; Eight Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; Two nephews, Terry Bryan and Michael Bryan and their families. Vera was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nora Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Larrison Funeral Home, 120 W. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104 with Pastor Tom Walters officiating. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020