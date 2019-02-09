Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verden Dean "Bob" Brown. View Sign

Brown, Verden Dean "Bob" 90, retired barber, member of the Derby Masonic Lodge and the First Presbyterian Church, passed away Feb. 6, 2019. Bob enjoyed gardening, but his passion was sharing his bountiful harvest with family, neighbors and regulars at the barber shop. He had the heart of a servant and served others through many Shriner community programs as well as through his church. He was a humble and loving man who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Dorothy Lilla Brown and grandson, Bradley Clark. Bob is survived by his children, Ellen (Mike) Hurtig, Cathy Brown, Dean Brown, and Jeffrey (Kristi) Brown, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Bob's open viewing will be from 12-4 pm Sun. Feb. 10, 2019, and funeral service held at 10 am Mon. Feb. 11, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Midian Shrine's Plane of Mercy.



Resthaven Mortuary

