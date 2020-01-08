Verla Kay Sellers (1951 - 2020)
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
Sellers, Verla Kay born June 14, 1951 Wichita, Kansas. Passed away January 1, 2020. Former TOP Learning Center Teacher Assistant and Catholic Charities Foster Grandparent Program. Survived by children, Sterling (Jonnie) Sellers, Melvin and Kayleigh Sellers, Paget and Brielle Cooks, Kera Camacho, Caleb Jones; daughters-in-law, Ashley & Tony Felton; sisters, Theola Cooper and Vickie (Andrew) Sellers-Bias; 5 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
