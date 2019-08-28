Pohlman, Verla Mae Age 91, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Barry) Brown; sons, Robert Henry, Jr. (Veneta), Richard Wayne (Barbara) Pohlman; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother, Doyle Wayne (Norma) Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Pohlman, Sr.; parents; infant son, Billy Pohlman. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219 and/or Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E Harry St #301, Wichita, KS 67207. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019