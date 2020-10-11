1/1
Verla Pope
1951 - 2020
Verla Pope
September 30, 1951 - October 6, 2020
Udall, Kansas - Verla Marie Pope, 69, Homemaker and Caregiver, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Verla was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marie Cooley; sister, Pam Slusser; and niece, Melinda Slusser. Survivors include her husband, Bill Pope; children, Doug Pope (Rapidy), Melisandre Pope, Clinton Pope, and Chloey Pope; siblings, Terry Keeter, Kathy Gates (Alan), Kim Cooley (Sheryl), Randy Cooley (Vickie), Brian Cooley (Domingo Ramirez), and Randy Slusser (Linda); grandchildren, Hunter, Sawyer, and Bo. Private Family Rosary, 1:30 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Broadway Mortuary, followed by a Private Family Memorial Service at 2 pm. The services will be live-streamed on Verla's Tribute Page along with the Video Tribute at www.cozine.com. Memorials to: Heart and Soul Hospice and Mosaic of Winfield, KS. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
