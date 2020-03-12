Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Fae Welsh. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Welsh, Verna Fae 85, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born September 1, 1934 to Charles and Bessie (McEachern) Kingsley in Perth, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Ray Welsh in 2009; and siblings, Dale Kingsley, Paul, Kingsley, Ivan Kingsley, Robert Kingsley, and Clara Erker. Verna is survived by her children, Craig (Brandi) Welsh, Colleen (Chuck) Simon, and Julie (Brian) Tilley; grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin) Carroll, Andrea (Jesse) Bailey, Ashley (Jesse) Baxter, Jesse Welsh, Abby (Ben) Nelson, Alex Tilley, and Kyle Tilley; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Houston, Mariah Baxter, Tucker Baxter, Quinn Welsh, Avery Friesen, Charlotte Baker, Cole Simon, Gwendolyn Bailey, Kyla Carroll, Bryson Carroll, and Zachary Carroll. Visitation: Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm, followed by a Rosary at 5 pm, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or The Lord's Diner, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202.

Welsh, Verna Fae 85, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born September 1, 1934 to Charles and Bessie (McEachern) Kingsley in Perth, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Ray Welsh in 2009; and siblings, Dale Kingsley, Paul, Kingsley, Ivan Kingsley, Robert Kingsley, and Clara Erker. Verna is survived by her children, Craig (Brandi) Welsh, Colleen (Chuck) Simon, and Julie (Brian) Tilley; grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin) Carroll, Andrea (Jesse) Bailey, Ashley (Jesse) Baxter, Jesse Welsh, Abby (Ben) Nelson, Alex Tilley, and Kyle Tilley; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Houston, Mariah Baxter, Tucker Baxter, Quinn Welsh, Avery Friesen, Charlotte Baker, Cole Simon, Gwendolyn Bailey, Kyla Carroll, Bryson Carroll, and Zachary Carroll. Visitation: Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm, followed by a Rosary at 5 pm, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or The Lord's Diner, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close