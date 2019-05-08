Smith-Daniel, Verna L. Age 98, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Visitation with family present will be Thursday from 5-7 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 1 pm on Friday at Riverside Christian Church, 1001 N. Litchfield Ave., Wichita, 67203. She is survived by her sons, John (Barbara) Smith, III and James E. (Gayle) Smith; stepsons, Scott, Mark (Debbie) and Kurt (Anita) Daniel; many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, John Smith, Jr. and 2nd husband, Clyde Daniel; parents, Ralph and Martha Hooker; daughter, Linda Paugh; stepson, Larry Daniel; sister, Nadean Nuckolls and brother, Jack Hooker. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019