Verna M. Kaufman Goering

MOUNDRIDGE-Goering, Verna M. Kaufman 103, died March 3, 2019, at Pine Village Nursing Home, Moundridge. She was born November 9, 1915, in rural Galva, KS. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Eden Mennonite Cemetery, with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Eden Mennonite Church. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Moundridge Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Bethel College for the Erwin C. & Verna Kaufman Goering Music Award Fund, Mennonite Central Committee, Christian Peacemaker Teams or Pine Village in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
