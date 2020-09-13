Verna Riney
September 25, 1932 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Verna was born near Gate, OK on Sept. 25th, 1932. She was the youngest of two daughters born to Paul and Doris Kirkhart. On August 5, 1951 she married her high school sweetheart, Cecil Riney in Stafford, Kansas. Verna was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Doris Kirkhart, her sister Wanda Smith, and daughter-in-law Sheryl Riney. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cecil Riney and children Doug Riney and Kevin and Michelle (Riney) Henderson of Wichita, KS. She also loved and treasured her grandchildren Katie (Henderson) and Matt Braeuer of Argyle, TX, Scott and Brynne Henderson, Kelli Henderson and Paul Riney of Wichita, KS and precious great-granddaughter Hazel Henderson. Verna was always supportive of her husband's long career. She worked as a secretary at the University of Kansas while he earned his Master's in Music and also in Whittier, California while Cecil earned his doctorate at the University of Southern California. Her gift of hospitality was evident in many decades of welcoming students, faculty and friends into the Riney's home throughout their tenure at Friends University. Verna spoke for Christian Women's Club throughout the Midwest. She also taught private piano lessons to many students over 50 years. Verna had many students participate in concerto auditions and other activities sponsored by the Wichita Area Piano Teacher's League and Thursday Afternoon Musical Club. Her passions included her deep faith in Jesus Christ, her precious family, her church, women's Bible study and Kansas Basketball. A private graveside service for family was held Friday, September 11th. Memorial remembrances may be sent to Friends University Music Scholarship Fund, Trinity Academy Fine Arts Department and Northridge Friends Church Music scholarship fund. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
