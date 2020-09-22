1/1
Vernon Cleghorn
1959 - 2020
Vernon Cleghorn
September 3, 1959 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Vernon "Vern" Charles Cleghorn, 61, of Wichita, KS, passed away unexpectedly on September 10th at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. Vern was born on September 3rd, 1959 to Newton and Florence Cleghorn in Wichita, KS.
Vern was a faithful member of Family Church and loved Jesus with all his heart. From rebuilding old cars, to raising show pigeons, Vern had a hidden talent for drawing and creating his own comics. Everyone that knew Vern, knew he had a gift for landscaping and remodeling homes. He had even started his own business called Faith Construction and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Vern leaves behind his two daughters, Alyssa and her husband Josh Robles of Wichita, KS, Jamie and her husband Max O'Malley of Gardner, MA; and three grandchildren Kylee, Gage and Avery. Vern also leaves behind three sisters, Charlene Spiegel and husband Charles, Karen Traffas and husband Steve, Susan Cleghorn; and step brother, Eugene Brown and wife Renee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Vern was predeceased by both parents, and siblings, Michael, Linda and Kathy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25th, 11:00 am, at Family Church, located at 11135 W Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
