Ames, Vernon L. age 95, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Vernon retired as a system analysis after 38 years from Beechcraft. He was a US Army Veteran having served in WWII and the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Faye (Shaffer) Ames, brother Keith Ames and step-son Jerry Majors. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years Lillian, sister Lila Ames, nieces Cynda (Russell) Grimes, Rhonda (Frank) Watson, Brenda Hodges, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren as well as many loving relatives. Visitation with family from 5-7pm on Friday, July 31st at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service, 11am, Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 417 W. Central Ave, Andover, KS 67002 with burial to follow in Gridley, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Faith Baptist Church.