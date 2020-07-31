1/1
Vernon L. Ames
Ames, Vernon L. age 95, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Vernon retired as a system analysis after 38 years from Beechcraft. He was a US Army Veteran having served in WWII and the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Faye (Shaffer) Ames, brother Keith Ames and step-son Jerry Majors. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years Lillian, sister Lila Ames, nieces Cynda (Russell) Grimes, Rhonda (Frank) Watson, Brenda Hodges, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren as well as many loving relatives. Visitation with family from 5-7pm on Friday, July 31st at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service, 11am, Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 417 W. Central Ave, Andover, KS 67002 with burial to follow in Gridley, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Faith Baptist Church.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
