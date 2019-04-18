DERBY-Frantz, Vernon Lee Age 75, retired Minister, Rose Hill Christian Church, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. No Visitation. Funeral service 2 pm Saturday, April 20, Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd, Rose Hill. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Ida Frantz, and his brother, Gary. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara; children, Darin (Kristina), Cape Fair, MO, Tami May (Mark), Derby, and Kristi Cillo (Vince), Lakewood, OH; brothers, Lauren (Brenda), Derby, and Michael (Marge), Owasso, OK; sister-in-law, Sally Frantz, Hillsboro; 21 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A memorial has been established with Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019