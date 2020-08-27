Miles, Vernon "Harley" died on July 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Harley was born in Scott CIty, Kansas on September 9, 1926. He is survived by wife, Niki Miles and children, Richard Miles and Stacy Miles. The proud grandfather of Monica Posey (John), Amy Petersen and Richard Miles (Tyra). Great-grandfather to Thomas, Gabriella, Michael, Emberly and Brinley. He went into the service for WorldWar II in 1943. Upon returning to Kansas, he lived in Valley Center and Wichita. He owned Miles Sand and Gravel, M&N Raceway and Crystal Lake. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and lifetime Methodist Church member. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 3pm at the Valley Center Community Center and Lions Park. Memorials to First United Methodist of Valley Center.



