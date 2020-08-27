1/
Vernon "Harley" Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miles, Vernon "Harley" died on July 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Harley was born in Scott CIty, Kansas on September 9, 1926. He is survived by wife, Niki Miles and children, Richard Miles and Stacy Miles. The proud grandfather of Monica Posey (John), Amy Petersen and Richard Miles (Tyra). Great-grandfather to Thomas, Gabriella, Michael, Emberly and Brinley. He went into the service for WorldWar II in 1943. Upon returning to Kansas, he lived in Valley Center and Wichita. He owned Miles Sand and Gravel, M&N Raceway and Crystal Lake. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and lifetime Methodist Church member. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 3pm at the Valley Center Community Center and Lions Park. Memorials to First United Methodist of Valley Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved