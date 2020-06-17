Harmon, Vernon Ray 68, lifelong Wichita resident, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was a former diesel mechanic, and a expeditor for Cornejo and Sons. He is survived by his two sisters, Betty Harmon, and Pat Oyler, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N Rose Hill Rd, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.