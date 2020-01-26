Marts, Verona Aliene 94, she was a past employee of Coleman and Bank of America, She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Carl Marts, and his daughter, April; daughter, Michele (Steve) McClung and their children, Trevor (Kaylee) and Alyson; great-grandchildren, Macey, Madison, Alec, Austin and Luke. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. "Bob" Marts. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, Wichita. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery, Winfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , in care of the family, 1126 N. Buckner St., Derby, Ks 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020