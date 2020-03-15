Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Versa Dee Runkle. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Runkle, Versa Dee 81, of Bel Aire, KS passed away March 13, 2020 peacefully at Catholic Care Center. Versa was born on February 24, 1939 in Kinsley, KS, the son of Ira and Hazel (Ricketts) West. She married Dan Everett Runkle on February 8, 1959 in Dodge City, KS. She and Dan were original Sonic Drive-In franchisee's, at one point owning many restaurants, as well as being active investor's in real estate. After their retirement, she and Dan moved first to Lake Texoma in Oklahoma and then on to Aransas Pass, TX. She enjoyed spending time entertaining and playing Mah Jongg, as well as traveling and exploring the world with Dan. Versa is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dan; her parents; her sisters, Vivian, Velma and Venita; and her brother, Virgil. Surviving are her children, Shawn Runkle (Ron Yuscavitch) of Aransas Pass, TX, Kevin Runkle (Christa Henderson) of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Gavin Runkle, Shelby Runkle; great granddaughter, Eva Valdivia. She is also survived by a very special niece, Tonya Markel (Steve) of Highlands Ranch, CO and their children, Josh and Miranda, who she considered her adopted grandchildren, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Versa's family would like to thank the staff of Catholic Care Center, and the staff of Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice for their compassion and care, especially in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS

