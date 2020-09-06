Veva Kessler
August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - 73, former owner of The Gift Box, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Memorial Service 3:00, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary McMillan and sisters, Faye and Wanda. Veva is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne; daughter, Carrie (Patrick); son, Matt (April); sisters, Carolyn Dupra and Carrie Colvin; grandchildren, Leah (Erick) Emes, Alicia (Jhonathan) Lee, Rachel Loux and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Envision Vision Rehabilitation Center. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
.