Veva Kessler
August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - 73, former owner of The Gift Box, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Memorial Service 3:00, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary McMillan and sisters, Faye and Wanda. Veva is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne; daughter, Carrie (Patrick); son, Matt (April); sisters, Carolyn Dupra and Carrie Colvin; grandchildren, Leah (Erick) Emes, Alicia (Jhonathan) Lee, Rachel Loux and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Envision Vision Rehabilitation Center. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
