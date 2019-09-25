Vevia C. "Vi" Godwin

DERBY-Godwin, Vevia C. "Vi" age 90, retired real estate agent, bookkeeper, prayer warrior and co-director, Godwin Ministries, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, September 26, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 am Friday, September 27, Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park, Mulvane. Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Genevieve Williamson; parents, Elisha and Mabel Dickinson; brothers, Clyde, Carrol, Clifton, Clifford, and Howard; sisters, Beulah, Lora, Violet, Doris, Geneva and Jessie; and her great-great-grandson, Kane Argast. Survivors include her sons, Larry G. Cantrell, of Derby, Wayne Cantrell (Shari), of Haysville, Les Godwin (Leigh), of Belle Plaine; daughters, Nancy Middendorf (Lyle), of Lincoln, NE, Connie Helm (Martin), of Wichita, Sandy Rogers (Dave), of Wichita; sister, Mary Sue Long, of Mountain Grove, MO; 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Dane Massey Car Ministries, 4611 Perry St., Houston, TX 77021. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details