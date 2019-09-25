|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vevia C. "Vi" Godwin.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
DERBY-Godwin, Vevia C. "Vi" age 90, retired real estate agent, bookkeeper, prayer warrior and co-director, Godwin Ministries, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, September 26, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 am Friday, September 27, Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park, Mulvane. Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Genevieve Williamson; parents, Elisha and Mabel Dickinson; brothers, Clyde, Carrol, Clifton, Clifford, and Howard; sisters, Beulah, Lora, Violet, Doris, Geneva and Jessie; and her great-great-grandson, Kane Argast. Survivors include her sons, Larry G. Cantrell, of Derby, Wayne Cantrell (Shari), of Haysville, Les Godwin (Leigh), of Belle Plaine; daughters, Nancy Middendorf (Lyle), of Lincoln, NE, Connie Helm (Martin), of Wichita, Sandy Rogers (Dave), of Wichita; sister, Mary Sue Long, of Mountain Grove, MO; 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Dane Massey Car Ministries, 4611 Perry St., Houston, TX 77021. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|