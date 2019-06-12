Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vic Coats. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Coats, Vic age 95, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away June 9, 2019. He loved God and served Him for many years in ministry at Pathway Church (Westlink Campus) and missions in many foreign countries. He was a chemical engineer with Vulcan Materials Co. for many years as a coordinator of special projects and retired in 1989. Preceded in death by his son, Jim and wife, Ruth after 64 years of marriage. Survived by children, Vicki (Dan) Ochocki, Bob (Jan) Coats, and Connie Coats; grandchildren, Justin (Krista) Ochocki, Eric (Chrissie) Ochocki, Anna (Jason) Werner, Chris Coats, and Chaz Coats; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be at Resthaven Mortuary from 5-7pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Pathway Church, 1:00pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212, or Christian ministry of their choice.



Coats, Vic age 95, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away June 9, 2019. He loved God and served Him for many years in ministry at Pathway Church (Westlink Campus) and missions in many foreign countries. He was a chemical engineer with Vulcan Materials Co. for many years as a coordinator of special projects and retired in 1989. Preceded in death by his son, Jim and wife, Ruth after 64 years of marriage. Survived by children, Vicki (Dan) Ochocki, Bob (Jan) Coats, and Connie Coats; grandchildren, Justin (Krista) Ochocki, Eric (Chrissie) Ochocki, Anna (Jason) Werner, Chris Coats, and Chaz Coats; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be at Resthaven Mortuary from 5-7pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Pathway Church, 1:00pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212, or Christian ministry of their choice. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close