Coats, Vic age 95, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away June 9, 2019. He loved God and served Him for many years in ministry at Pathway Church (Westlink Campus) and missions in many foreign countries. He was a chemical engineer with Vulcan Materials Co. for many years as a coordinator of special projects and retired in 1989. Preceded in death by his son, Jim and wife, Ruth after 64 years of marriage. Survived by children, Vicki (Dan) Ochocki, Bob (Jan) Coats, and Connie Coats; grandchildren, Justin (Krista) Ochocki, Eric (Chrissie) Ochocki, Anna (Jason) Werner, Chris Coats, and Chaz Coats; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be at Resthaven Mortuary from 5-7pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Pathway Church, 1:00pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212, or Christian ministry of their choice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019
