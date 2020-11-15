1/1
Vic McMullen Jr.
1963 - 2020
Vic McMullen, Jr.
March 30, 1963 - November 10, 2020
Derby, Kansas - McMullen, Vic, Jr., 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Visitation will be private due to COVID restrictions. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS. 67037. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 34 years, Amy McMullen; and by parents, Vic, Sr. and Laurinda McMullen. Victor is survived by his Son, Victor R. (Julee) McMullen, III of Derby; daughter, Emily Brooke (Zach) Ashford of Derby; brothers, Vince McMullen (Quinnda) of Winfield, Van McMullen of Derby; granddaughter, Sadie Grace Ashford; and significant other, Polly Charlesworth of Derby; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and Kansas Humane Society.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Vic will always be remembered as a friend ,boss and great humanitarian.
Fred Weidner
Coworker
