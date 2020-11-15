Vic McMullen, Jr.March 30, 1963 - November 10, 2020Derby, Kansas - McMullen, Vic, Jr., 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Visitation will be private due to COVID restrictions. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS. 67037. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 34 years, Amy McMullen; and by parents, Vic, Sr. and Laurinda McMullen. Victor is survived by his Son, Victor R. (Julee) McMullen, III of Derby; daughter, Emily Brooke (Zach) Ashford of Derby; brothers, Vince McMullen (Quinnda) of Winfield, Van McMullen of Derby; granddaughter, Sadie Grace Ashford; and significant other, Polly Charlesworth of Derby; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and Kansas Humane Society.