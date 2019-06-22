Jarry, Vickey Lynn 69, passed away June 16, 2019, born on January 8, 1950 to Richard and Delores Teschke in Wichita, KS. She was a store manager at Braum's and a hotel manager for Comfort Inn before retiring in 1994. She was a true Free Spirit! Vickey is survived by her son, Joseph Jarry and wife, Cara Jarry; granddaughters, Isabelle Jarry and Jenea Webb; and a grandson, Ryan Berens. Vickey is also survived by her brothers, Rick Teschke of Kansas City, Mick and Kim Teschke of Valley Center, KS; and sister, Tina and Jim Fought of Ivins, UT. A celebration of life will be held June 23, 2019.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 22, 2019