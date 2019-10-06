Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Cady. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Rosary 6:00 PM St. Thomas Aquinas Church Service 10:30 AM St. Thomas Aquinas Church Send Flowers Notice

Cady, Vicki died peacefully on October 2 in her home surrounded by the loving members of her family and sustained by her abiding faith. Vicki was born in 1940, the middle of five daughters, to Frances and Barney Alston in Ponca City, Oklahoma. After graduating high school in 1958, she attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Shortly afterwards, she moved to Wichita with her husband Bill Oliver to begin their life in Kansas and raise their two children, Carrie and Trey. Vicki taught junior high English for two years at Truesdell Jr. High School before retiring to become a full-time mother. In 1974 Vicki married Jack Cady and they spent 38 happy years together enjoying the things they loved - tennis, golf, travel family and friends. Vicki excelled at many things but her real talent was in cultivating and curating friendships. Her numerous friends along with her grandchildren were the epicenter of joy and happiness in her life. Vicki is survived by her four sisters, Lynn Belmer, Sally Shore, Bonnie Smith and Peggy Allen; her daughter, Carrie (Bruce) Bertram and her son, Trey (Ginger) Oliver; and her beloved grandsons, Tyler Bertram and Quaid & Alston Oliver. A rosary will be said on Thursday, October 17 at 6:00 pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Services will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10:30 am also at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at



