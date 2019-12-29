Jamieson, Vicki LaVerne Vicki LaVerne Bradfield Doran Wise Jamieson joined her Lord on December 27, 2019. Preceded by her parents Tempest and LaVerne and husbands: Larry Doran; W. Virgil "Doc" Wise; and Dr. Austin Jamieson; and stepson Carl. She is survived by her brother Jerry Bradfield; her five children: Jan, Bill, Susan (Kenny), Trisha (Bill); Will (Missy); grandchildren: Matt, Victoria (Ben), Andy, Abigail, Morgan, Jason, Parker and Megan; great grandchildren: Zoe, Brinley and Rome; and sisters-in-law: Mary Vaught and Beverly Bayliffe. Stepchildren: Nadeane, Ellen (Jim), Fran, Griffin (Susan), 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. And many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Wichita West High School and received her B.A. from Wichita State University. Funeral service at Old Mission at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019. Donations in her name to Partners for Wichita, 925 N Waco Ave., Wichita, KS 67203 are welcomed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019