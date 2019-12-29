Vicki LaVerne Jamieson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki LaVerne Jamieson.
Notice
Send Flowers

Jamieson, Vicki LaVerne Vicki LaVerne Bradfield Doran Wise Jamieson joined her Lord on December 27, 2019. Preceded by her parents Tempest and LaVerne and husbands: Larry Doran; W. Virgil "Doc" Wise; and Dr. Austin Jamieson; and stepson Carl. She is survived by her brother Jerry Bradfield; her five children: Jan, Bill, Susan (Kenny), Trisha (Bill); Will (Missy); grandchildren: Matt, Victoria (Ben), Andy, Abigail, Morgan, Jason, Parker and Megan; great grandchildren: Zoe, Brinley and Rome; and sisters-in-law: Mary Vaught and Beverly Bayliffe. Stepchildren: Nadeane, Ellen (Jim), Fran, Griffin (Susan), 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. And many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Wichita West High School and received her B.A. from Wichita State University. Funeral service at Old Mission at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019. Donations in her name to Partners for Wichita, 925 N Waco Ave., Wichita, KS 67203 are welcomed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.