Vicki Lynn Mobley
1951 - 2020
Mobley, Vicki Lynn 68, went home to be with Jesus Christ, on July 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness with family at her side. Vicki was a beautiful lady with a warm and caring heart of gold. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Vicki was born September 25, 1951 in Wichita to George and Delores (Wilson) Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents; survived by her husband, Darrell Mobley, Wichita; daughter, Melissa Wear, Newton; sister, Jane Street, Wichita and niece, Rebekah Clark, Wichita. Vicki began working at BEA (Boeing Employees Association) in October 1979 as a clerk and retired in December 2004 as Assistant Manager. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Believers Southern Baptist Church or Grace Baptist Church, Wichita. To leave online condolence visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
