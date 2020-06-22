Victor J. Macari
Macari, Victor J. Victor J. Macari, 83, died June 19, 2020. Born August 4, 1936. Married Orletha Dellenbaugh November 23,1961 and she survives. Other survivors include sons, Steve, Craig and Barney Macari and a daughter, Kathy Maurath. Funeral 10:30 am. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation 5-8 pm. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the church. Olson's Mortuary, Canton.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.
