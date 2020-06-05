EL DORADO-Cochran, Victor Lee 77, passed away on June 2, 2020. Victor was born on May 29, 1943 in Newton, to Eugene and Clara (Knoedler) Cochran. He is survived by his wife Pam; sons Eddie (Samantha) Cochran, Todd (Rachel) Cochran; grandchildren Gavin, Avery, Emmylou and Vincent. Visitation with family and friends will be on Mon, June 8th from 5-7 pm at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.