Victor Lee Cochran
1943 - 2020
EL DORADO-Cochran, Victor Lee 77, passed away on June 2, 2020. Victor was born on May 29, 1943 in Newton, to Eugene and Clara (Knoedler) Cochran. He is survived by his wife Pam; sons Eddie (Samantha) Cochran, Todd (Rachel) Cochran; grandchildren Gavin, Avery, Emmylou and Vincent. Visitation with family and friends will be on Mon, June 8th from 5-7 pm at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
Funeral services provided by
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-6363
