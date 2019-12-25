Smith, Victor Lee 81, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Victor was born on June 8, 1938 to Alton and Ethel Smith in Wichita, Kansas. He worked at Boeing Computer Services for 36 years and retired as Senior Principal Scientist Computing. He was preceded in death by wife of 46 years, Neva, daughter, Christine and son, Gregory. Survivors include daughters, Tanya (Jim) Lynn of Colorado and Stacy (Dave) Rogers of Wichita; son, Brian Smith. Also survived by 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and wife of 12 years, Louise Ballard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8pm on Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral service will be 2pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St., Wichita. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 25, 2019