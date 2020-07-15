UDALL-McMullen, Victor Rodney Sr. 80, of Udall, Kansas, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Cumbernauld Village in Winfield. Born December 28, 1939, in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of Orville R. and Phyllis (Faulk) McMullen. He was raised and received his education in Wickliffe where he graduated high school in 1957. Following school, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He was united in marriage to Laurinda G. Saunders on May 7, 1962 in Lubbock, Texas and moved to Wickcliffe, Ohio shortly after. Victor made his career in the Aircraft Industry, a job that took his family all over the world. They lived in many areas including Greenville, South Carolina; Athens, Greece; Dothan, Alabama; and Wichita, Kansas. He retired as the Director of the Mod Center at Boeing in 2002. After retiring, Victor and Lori started the Southern Winds Equine Rescue and Recovery Center in Udall, Kansas, and later relocated to Wellington. Mrs. McMullen preceded him in death on September 8, 2006. Victor then returned to the Udall area. In his younger years Victor enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, work, and racing cars. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 173 in Belle Plaine. His family includes his sons, Victor R. McMullen Jr. of Derby; Vince R. McMullen and wife, Quinnda of Winfield; Van R. McMullen of Derby; his sister Kathy Schermack of Wickliffe, OH; his grandchildren, Valorie Chitty of Kentucky; Brittany McMullen of Springfield, MO; Brandon Johnson of the United States Marine Corp.; Tabatha Rosproy of Winfield; Colton McMullen of Derby; Vincent R. McMullen Jr., of Wichita; Emily Ashford of Derby; Victor R. McMullen, III, of Derby; Beaux McMullen of Derby Grant R. McMullen; and his great grandchildren, Bradyn Persinger; Brock Persinger; Brylee Persinger; Sadie Ashford; Analeigh Chitty; AlexAnn Chitty; and Adeline Chitty. In addition to his wife and parents Victor was preceded in death by a sister Lois Balante and a daughter-in-law Amy McMullen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. A memorial has been established in Victor's name for the Southern Winds Equine Rescue and Recovery Center. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com
