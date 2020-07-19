Bond, Victoria Lynn (Tuttle) 76, of Wichita passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Winfield Veterans' Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Breakthrough (Episcopal Social Services), contributions may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Victoria was born in Des Moines, IA on January 8, 1944 to parents Dr. Victor Alexander Tuttle and Ruth (Horn) Tuttle. She was married to the love of her life, L.D. Bond in 1972. She was a graduate of Wichita State University and a lifetime member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi; Victoria served on the Wichita State University College of Fine Arts Advisory Board, the Wichita State University Music Associates Board, and the Executive Board of Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 109 at Wichita State University, and was also a member of The Society of 1895, Wichita State University and The Marcus Urann Society at Phi Kappa Phi. Until her retirement Victoria was a teacher at USD 259 (Wichita Public Schools) and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita (St. Joseph Catholic School). She was very active in piano musical studies, including multiple competitions (both solo and accompanist), private recitals, violin and organ performance, string quartet and orchestra. She did several years of volunteer work at the Episcopal Social Services in Wichita and Winfield, she taught life skills classes at ESS - Wichita, and volunteered at Robert Dole VA Hospital in Wichita. Following Victoria's confession of faith she was baptized by immersion at Hillside Christian Church in Wichita. She is survived by her husband L.D. Bond.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store