Victorine Dorothy "Vickie" Kisner
Victorine "Vickie" Dorothy Kisner
October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 89, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Rosary, 1:45 p.m.; Funeral Mass, 2:00 p.m., both Friday, October 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Vickie was a longtime volunteer at the Lord's Diner, enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, Shocker athletics and Kansas City Royals Baseball. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Vickie never met a stranger, enjoyed playing cards and bunco, going to the casino and traveling around the country with her family. She had been a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish since 1965. Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Elizabeth Steffan; husband, John Joseph Kisner, Sr. Survivors: children, Joe (Heather) Kisner and Kimberly (Scott) Pohl; grandchildren, Logan (Isaac) Roehm, Austin Pohl, Katriana and Kaden Kisner; great-grandson, Theodore J. Roehm. Memorials have been established with the Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Rosary
01:45 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
We are going to miss Vickie dearly. She was such a wonderful loving friend, and neighbor.
Gene & Irma Phillips
Neighbor
