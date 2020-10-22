Victorine "Vickie" Dorothy Kisner
October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 89, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Rosary, 1:45 p.m.; Funeral Mass, 2:00 p.m., both Friday, October 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Vickie was a longtime volunteer at the Lord's Diner, enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, Shocker athletics and Kansas City Royals Baseball. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Vickie never met a stranger, enjoyed playing cards and bunco, going to the casino and traveling around the country with her family. She had been a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish since 1965. Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Elizabeth Steffan; husband, John Joseph Kisner, Sr. Survivors: children, Joe (Heather) Kisner and Kimberly (Scott) Pohl; grandchildren, Logan (Isaac) Roehm, Austin Pohl, Katriana and Kaden Kisner; great-grandson, Theodore J. Roehm. Memorials have been established with the Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.