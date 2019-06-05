Jackson, Villies Lee was born in Greensville, Texas to Vinus Roy and Leola Thomas November 25, 1944 and departed this life June 1, 2019. Preceded her in death was her oldest son, Henry Jackson, Jr. (Marva Jackson). Villies was a committed employee of Boeing, Wichita for 30 years. She leaves to mourn 3 children, Eugene Jackson, Charlotte Jackson and Anthony Jackson. Also mourning her passing, her sisters, Minnie Scott, Rovilla Lorimor and brother, Ronnie Thomas. She will be missed by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation will be on Fri. June 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Celebration of life service will be 1:00 p.m. on Sat. June 8, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019