Knight, Vincent Baxter Born in Coffeyville on Feb. 9, 1939 and passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. He served in the U.S. Armyand also spent 25 yrs. in the airline industry with Air Canada.In addition, he held positions as a security guard and a railroad employee. Survivors: daughters,Karen, Sandra, Cheryl Knight-Hines, and Virginia Jacobson; sons, Vincent, Jr. and Curtis; sister, Helois Johnson; grandchildren, Kiante Vincent Toles Knight, David Knight, Jevaun and Cory Jacobson, Taylor Knight, and Chelene Knight; and great-grandchild, Oliver Knight. Private family services will be held at a later date. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019