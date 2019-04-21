Meier, Vincent "Troy" 56, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born July 1, 1962 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, William Meier. Troy is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kristi; children, Stanley (Jennie) Meier, Ashlie Meier, Niki Martinez, and Tori Meier; parents, Patrick and Paula Showalter; grandchildren, Izaiah Jackson, Ivy Jackson, Layla Meier, Aliyah Meier, Nathaniel Meier, Josiah Catchings, and Jaysa Catchings; siblings, Mark (Loretta) Meier, Bryan Meier, and Marcia (Mike) Pedersen; niece, Lauren (Sean) Mclaughlin; nephew, Joshua (Heather) Meier; and beloved pets, Nitro and Nena Meier. Celebration of Life: 2 pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019