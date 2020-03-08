Edwards, Vincent Todd 54, Service Consultant for Akzo Nobel, formerly Auto Body Shop Manager, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service, 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Venue 3130, 3130 W. Central in Wichita. Preceded in death by his mother, Karen Edwards. Survived by his wife, Shelley; sons, Kristopher Kirtley of Derby, Anthony (Hanna) Edwards, Weston Edwards, Jacob Edwards and Vance Edwards, all of Wichita; father, Daniel Edwards; sister, Dana (David) Leivian; brother, Jeremy (Melissa) Edwards. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020