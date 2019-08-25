Cash, Vinita D. Age 77, retired CNA, Halstead Hospital, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Visitation: 1 - 8 p.m., Monday, August 26, with family receiving friends 5 - 7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, First Baptist Church, 125 Delos, Haysville. Vinita is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Viola (Hand) Bell. Survivors include her sons, George Cash (Cindy), of Marysville, WA and David Cash (Diane), of Graham, WA; daughter, Christina Cannon (Frank) , of Wichita; brothers, Ronnie Bell (Brenda), of Arkansas and Troy Bell (Judy), of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley and Deanna Cash, Olivia Peavy, Steven Cash, Crystal Cannon and Cynthia Vance; great-grandchildren, Jackson Peavy and Matthew Johns. A memorial has been established with First Baptist Church, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019