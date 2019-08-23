Odirone, Viola Alice (Freitag) 94, died Friday, Aug. 18 at home surrounded by her family. Viola was an expert storyteller, antique lover, advice giver and family cheerleader, not necessarily in that order. She loved good flea markets, good food and good makeup. Viola grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa, during the Depression. At age 15, she and her sister, Sally, boarded a train for Chicago to find jobs and send money home. With World War II, Viola returned to work for Sheaffer Pen Co. and make war materials. She watched coworkers go to war. Many did not return. One who did, Harold, became her lifelong husband. The two married in 1946. In 1951, they moved to Wichita and raised three daughters. Viola left behind a life of self-giving, brilliance and purpose. Despite her fragile later years, her mind and curiosity remained keen. In the middle of the night, she would look up facts on politics, Supreme Court decisions, the health benefit of beets, the history of Tibet, the Iowa Corn Festival or a multitude of other topics on her iPad. She looked forward to the weekly arrival of People Magazine. She was known for her loving heart, wise, gentle counsel, sense of humor, love of country, giving nature and moral compass. Above all, she loved family and a good family get-together. We will be forever less by her passing. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Freitag; husband Harold; sisters Rosemary, Winifred and Dorothy; and grandchild Christopher. She is survived by her sister, Marcella Moeller; daughters Theresa Radke, Molly (Mike) McMillin and Anna (Greg) Cooper; grandchildren Scott (Crystal) McMillin, Andy (Emily) McMillin, Ashley (Heath) Travnichek, John Cooper and Emma Cooper and five great-grandchildren. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, both at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2635 S. Pattie, Wichita. A memorial has been established with St. Margaret Mary Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019