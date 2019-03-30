Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Fern Bohanan. View Sign

Bohanan, Viola 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. She retired from Southwestern Bell after 42 years. She was an avid gardener and loved working in the yard, she was known as Snuggles the Clown for Spina Bifida with the Pioneer Group at Southwestern Bell. She is survived by her children, Bradley and Brenda Bohanan; granddaughter, Isabella; 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Brent and infant son, Doyle David. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 47th street Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 47th Street Church of Christ Youth Group.

Bohanan, Viola 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. She retired from Southwestern Bell after 42 years. She was an avid gardener and loved working in the yard, she was known as Snuggles the Clown for Spina Bifida with the Pioneer Group at Southwestern Bell. She is survived by her children, Bradley and Brenda Bohanan; granddaughter, Isabella; 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Brent and infant son, Doyle David. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 47th street Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 47th Street Church of Christ Youth Group. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close