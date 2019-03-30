Bohanan, Viola 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. She retired from Southwestern Bell after 42 years. She was an avid gardener and loved working in the yard, she was known as Snuggles the Clown for Spina Bifida with the Pioneer Group at Southwestern Bell. She is survived by her children, Bradley and Brenda Bohanan; granddaughter, Isabella; 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Brent and infant son, Doyle David. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 47th street Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 47th Street Church of Christ Youth Group.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 30, 2019