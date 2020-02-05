Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Mae Bloomenshine Teubner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WINFIELD-Teubner, Viola Mae Bloomenshine died in December 2019 at Cumbernauld Village, Winfield, KS. She was born in 1920 near Mulvane to George Bloomenshine and Eva Kincaid Bloomenshine and attended the one room Grand Prairie Elementary. She was a graduate of Mulvane High and Friends University where she met her late husband, Earl Gehon Teubner. During World War II, Viola worked at Beechcraft while Earl was in the Army in the Pacific. After their sons, Douglas and Donn, were in secondary school, she taught Kindergarten at Franklin Elementary. Viola and Earl were long time active members of University Friends Church. Viola was also active in her sorority, Delta Rho. The couple loved to travel throughout the US in their camper. Viola and Earl moved to Cumbernauld in 1996 where Earl died in 2000. In Winfield, she volunteered for Eagle Nest and Grace United Methodist. In 2004, she married widower, Earl Minks who passed away in 2009. Viola was predeceased by her sister, Doris. She is survived by son, Douglas (Joyce), Winfield; son, Donn (Louise), Towson MD; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will take place privately at Rest Haven Gardens of Memory. Viola's life will be honored at a private family gathering. Memorial donations may be made to the Cumbernauld Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 713 N. Tweed St., Winfield, KS 67156.

