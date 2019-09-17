Henry, Viola Mae 84, passed away September 14, 2019. She was born November 17, 1934 to Luther and Viola Cantrell in Winfield, KS. Viola was an avid bowler; she loved her family and was a proud Avon representative. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Viola Cantrell; husband, Ervin Henry; sisters, Alena and Luella; brother, Richard; daughters, Peggy Gregg and Kathy Lane. Viola is survived by, son Jeff (Amiee) Henry; daughters, Judy (Tod) Phillips and Jane (Roger) Berry; grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Shawnda, Melissa, Chelsey, Zachary, Colton, Bailey, Megan and Garrett; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild due in December. A visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service Thursday, September 19, 1 p.m. at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel with a burial to follow at Old Mission Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019