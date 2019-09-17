Viola Mae Henry (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Mae Henry.
Service Information
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-686-7311
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Henry, Viola Mae 84, passed away September 14, 2019. She was born November 17, 1934 to Luther and Viola Cantrell in Winfield, KS. Viola was an avid bowler; she loved her family and was a proud Avon representative. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Viola Cantrell; husband, Ervin Henry; sisters, Alena and Luella; brother, Richard; daughters, Peggy Gregg and Kathy Lane. Viola is survived by, son Jeff (Amiee) Henry; daughters, Judy (Tod) Phillips and Jane (Roger) Berry; grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Shawnda, Melissa, Chelsey, Zachary, Colton, Bailey, Megan and Garrett; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild due in December. A visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service Thursday, September 19, 1 p.m. at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel with a burial to follow at Old Mission Cemetery.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.