Vi had to be one of the strongest women I have ever met . With all her health issues I never heard her complain . I did her hair for 30 years and we had an absolute blast together . I was blessed to get to see her every Friday . Over the years she gained several “salon friends “ that cared for her too. Anytime she wasn’t there they were asking about her . By the way she missed very few hair appointments . That was something she took great pride in . Even times when she wasn’t able to get out I would go to her house and take care of her hair for her . I loved her so much and I will miss her terribly . I have to say I will leave her 9:30 appt blocked for a long while because right now I can’t bare to let someone take her spot . She was very special to me . Love , hugs and prayers to all who was blessed to have Vi in their lives .

Janell Darr

Friend