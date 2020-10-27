1/1
Viola "VI" Whiteman
1936 - 2020
Viola "Vi" Whiteman
March 20, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 84, Retired Friends University Director of Development, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:00pm, Wednesday, Northridge Friends Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Phil; son, Bud (Andrea) Whiteman; daughter, Terry (Gary) Semones; brothers, Carl and John Cox; sister, Helen Ball; grandchildren, Whitney Rice, Stephanie (Michael) Ghram, Jennifer (Danny) Mlagan, Stephen (Kayla) Whiteman, Olivia Cupp-Whiteman and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Friends University. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Northridge Friends Church
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
October 26, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the family. I have known Phil and Vi since 1967. What a great humble, and kind spirit Vi had. I will miss her tremendously.
James L Jemmerson
Friend
October 25, 2020
Vi had to be one of the strongest women I have ever met . With all her health issues I never heard her complain . I did her hair for 30 years and we had an absolute blast together . I was blessed to get to see her every Friday . Over the years she gained several “salon friends “ that cared for her too. Anytime she wasn’t there they were asking about her . By the way she missed very few hair appointments . That was something she took great pride in . Even times when she wasn’t able to get out I would go to her house and take care of her hair for her . I loved her so much and I will miss her terribly . I have to say I will leave her 9:30 appt blocked for a long while because right now I can’t bare to let someone take her spot . She was very special to me . Love , hugs and prayers to all who was blessed to have Vi in their lives .
Janell Darr
Friend
