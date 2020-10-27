Viola "Vi" Whiteman
March 20, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 84, Retired Friends University Director of Development, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:00pm, Wednesday, Northridge Friends Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Phil; son, Bud (Andrea) Whiteman; daughter, Terry (Gary) Semones; brothers, Carl and John Cox; sister, Helen Ball; grandchildren, Whitney Rice, Stephanie (Michael) Ghram, Jennifer (Danny) Mlagan, Stephen (Kayla) Whiteman, Olivia Cupp-Whiteman and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Friends University. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
